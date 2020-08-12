Five People Killed, 4 Injured in Car Crash in Northern Italy - Reports

Five people have been killed and four others were injured in a car crash in northern Italy's province of Cuneo, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Five people have been killed and four others were injured in a car crash in northern Italy's province of Cuneo, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the ANSA news agency, the fatal accident took place on Tuesday night in the mountainous Piedmont region, in the town of Castelmagno.

A group of nine young people, aged between 11 and 24, were traveling in a Land Rover Defender with a capacity for only six people. The vehicle fell down the ravine, the news agency noted.