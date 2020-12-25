UrduPoint.com
Five People Killed, 40 Injured In Shelling Of DPR In 2020 - Donetsk Republic Official

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Five People Killed, 40 Injured in Shelling of DPR in 2020 - Donetsk Republic Official

Five civilians have been killed and 40 people have been wounded since the start of this year as a result of the Ukrainian army shelling the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the deputy head of the people's militia of the DPR Eduard Basurin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Five civilians have been killed and 40 people have been wounded since the start of this year as a result of the Ukrainian army shelling the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the deputy head of the people's militia of the DPR Eduard Basurin said.

"At the hands of the Ukrainian occupiers, five civilians were killed and 40 people were injured, including seven children," Basurin said at a press conference.

The official added that 2,111 violations of the ceasefire regime by the Ukrainian side were recorded in 2020.

