Five People Killed, 8 Injured In Car Collision In Moscow Region - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

Five People Killed, 8 Injured in Car Collision in Moscow Region - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Five people, including two children, were killed and eight were injured in a road accident involving a car, a truck and a minibus on the Riga highway in the Moscow Region, a spokesperson for the regional police told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to preliminary information, at 7.15 p.m. [16.15 GMT] today a collision between a car, a truck and a minibus occurred on the 159th kilometer of the Riga highway. As a result of the accident, five people were killed and eight were injured," the spokesperson said.

Traffic police, investigative and operational group are working on the scene of the accident.

