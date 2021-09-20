UrduPoint.com

Five People Killed As Almaty Resident Opens Fire At Bailiffs, Police Officers - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A resident of Kazakhstan's Almaty opened fire at court bailiffs and police officers, leaving five people killed, and was promptly detained, the city police said on Monday.

"During the implementation of a court order on eviction from a private house, a resident of this house, born in 1967, acted aggressively and opened fire from firearms at bailiffs, local police inspectors and employees of the emergencies department," the police report read.

Five people, including two police officers on duty, received fatal gunshot wounds, the police went on to say.

The suspect was detained, the police assured.

