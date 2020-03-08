UrduPoint.com
Five People Killed By Avalanche In Central Austria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Five People Killed by Avalanche in Central Austria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Five people were killed by an avalanche on the Hoher Dachstein mountain in central Austria, local media reported on Sunday.

Austria's Kurier newspaper reported, citing the head of the local rescue service, that the incident took place at about 9:30 local time (08:30 GMT).

According to preliminary police information, two of the victims are Czech nationals. Nationalities of other casualties are yet to be revealed.

The bodies were taken to the village of Hallstatt for identification.

