UrduPoint.com

Five People Killed By Floods In Malaysia, Over 65,000 Evacuated - Local Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Five People Killed by Floods in Malaysia, Over 65,000 Evacuated - Local Authorities

Three days of severe floods in Malaysia have claimed the lives of at least five people, more than 65,000 are forced to leave their homes, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Three days of severe floods in Malaysia have claimed the lives of at least five people, more than 65,000 are forced to leave their homes, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

"As of Tuesday, 65,139 people were affected by floods in 20 districts of the country and were forced to leave their homes. We know about five victims, including a baby," the agency's statement said.

The agency stated that the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor were most affected by the disaster.

The first flood warnings were issued in Malaysia on December 18, after which the country's government announced that it was ready to facilitate the evacuation.

Related Topics

Flood Malaysia December Government

Recent Stories

Pak, US Diaspora Conference held in Islamabad

Pak, US Diaspora Conference held in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Chinese Govt donates Rs 21m for rehabilitation of ..

Chinese Govt donates Rs 21m for rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged during ..

4 minutes ago
 Two bills introduced in NA

Two bills introduced in NA

8 minutes ago
 Speaker announces six members as Panel of presidin ..

Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

8 minutes ago
 Dir Upper Police arrest three contract-killers

Dir Upper Police arrest three contract-killers

8 minutes ago
 Rs 474 bln investment made in K-Electric after pri ..

Rs 474 bln investment made in K-Electric after privatization: Senate body told

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.