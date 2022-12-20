Five People Killed by Floods in Malaysia, Over 65,000 Evacuated - Local Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Three days of severe floods in Malaysia have claimed the lives of at least five people, more than 65,000 are forced to leave their homes, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

"As of Tuesday, 65,139 people were affected by floods in 20 districts of the country and were forced to leave their homes. We know about five victims, including a baby," the agency's statement said.

The agency stated that the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor were most affected by the disaster.

The first flood warnings were issued in Malaysia on December 18, after which the country's government announced that it was ready to facilitate the evacuation.