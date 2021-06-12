At least five people have been killed in an armed attack at a wedding ceremony in the Afghan province of Kabul, TOLOnews reported on Saturday, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) At least five people have been killed in an armed attack at a wedding ceremony in the Afghan province of Kabul, TOLOnews reported on Saturday, citing police.

According to the media outlet, unknown gunmen first kidnapped and then killed people returning from the wedding in the province's Paghman district.

Among those killed was a former mujahideen commander Ghazi Oryakhil. The rest were his relatives.

The police blamed the Taliban for the attack.

The Islamist group, on its part, has not yet commented on the incident.