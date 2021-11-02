Five people, including two Russian nationals, were killed in a cargo plane crash in South Sudan's capital of Juba, airport director Kur Kuol told Associated Press on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Five people, including two Russian nationals, were killed in a cargo plane crash in South Sudan's capital of Juba, airport director Kur Kuol told Associated Press on Tuesday.

"Five people, including pilot and crew members, lost their lives," Kuol said, adding that there were two Russian nationals among those killed.

The Antonov charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Juba International Airport, it was en route to the northern Maban county. It carried cargo including fuel.