UrduPoint.com

Five People Killed In Cargo Plane Crash In South Sudan's Capital - Airport Director

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:28 PM

Five People Killed in Cargo Plane Crash in South Sudan's Capital - Airport Director

Five people, including two Russian nationals, were killed in a cargo plane crash in South Sudan's capital of Juba, airport director Kur Kuol told Associated Press on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Five people, including two Russian nationals, were killed in a cargo plane crash in South Sudan's capital of Juba, airport director Kur Kuol told Associated Press on Tuesday.

"Five people, including pilot and crew members, lost their lives," Kuol said, adding that there were two Russian nationals among those killed.

The Antonov charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Juba International Airport, it was en route to the northern Maban county. It carried cargo including fuel.

Related Topics

Russia Juba Sudan From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Flag Day celebrates 5 decades of achievements, ..

UAE Flag Day celebrates 5 decades of achievements, 50 more years of leadership: ..

3 minutes ago
 SACM for expediting work on Public Private Partner ..

SACM for expediting work on Public Private Partnership Projects

4 minutes ago
 In Iceland, CO2 sucked from the air is turned to r ..

In Iceland, CO2 sucked from the air is turned to rock

4 minutes ago
 PIA special flights airlift 15 million doses of Si ..

PIA special flights airlift 15 million doses of Sinovac vaccines from China to P ..

7 minutes ago
 Uncharted Waters: US Gripped by Labor Strikes, Res ..

Uncharted Waters: US Gripped by Labor Strikes, Resignations Amid Pandemic

7 minutes ago
 Our Commitment to Combating Climate Change

Our Commitment to Combating Climate Change

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.