Five People Killed in Domestic-Related Incident in Suburb of Chicago - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Five people have been killed in a domestic-related incident in Buffalo Grove, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, local police said in a statement, ABC reported.

According to the report, police officers, after receiving a call for a wellbeing check on an adult female, were dispatched to the home.

The officers forced entry as there was no answer at the residence, and found the five people dead during a sweep of the home.

According to the police, the public was not in danger.