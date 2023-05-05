UrduPoint.com

Five People Killed In DPR City Yasinovataya After Shelling By Ukrainian Troops - Mayor

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Five People Killed in DPR City Yasinovataya After Shelling by Ukrainian Troops - Mayor

Five people were killed on Friday in Yasinovataya in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after shelling by the Ukrainian troops, Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko said

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Five people were killed on Friday in Yasinovataya in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after shelling by the Ukrainian troops, Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko said.

"Five people died and three people were injured," Shevchenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Injured Died Donetsk

Recent Stories

Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise mini ..

Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise ministers

5 minutes ago
 PSCA rewards 95 outstanding performers

PSCA rewards 95 outstanding performers

5 minutes ago
 Martyred cop laid to rest, police post named after ..

Martyred cop laid to rest, police post named after him

5 minutes ago
 CPAC project to bring socio-economic development i ..

CPAC project to bring socio-economic development in Pakistan: PCJCCI

7 minutes ago
 Onus on India to create conducive environment for ..

Onus on India to create conducive environment for dialogue: Bilawal

7 minutes ago
 Russian Court Arrests Playwright Petriychuk for Ju ..

Russian Court Arrests Playwright Petriychuk for Justifying Terrorism

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.