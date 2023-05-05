Five People Killed in DPR City Yasinovataya After Shelling by Ukrainian Troops - Mayor

Five people were killed on Friday in Yasinovataya in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after shelling by the Ukrainian troops, Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko said

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Five people were killed on Friday in Yasinovataya in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after shelling by the Ukrainian troops, Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko said.

"Five people died and three people were injured," Shevchenko wrote on his Telegram channel.