Five People Killed In DPR City Yasinovataya After Shelling By Ukrainian Troops - Mayor
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 11:41 PM
DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Five people were killed on Friday in Yasinovataya in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after shelling by the Ukrainian troops, Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko said.
"Five people died and three people were injured," Shevchenko wrote on his Telegram channel.