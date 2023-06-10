Five People Killed in Explosion at Ankara Missile Factory - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) At least five people have died as a result of an explosion at a missile factory in Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the explosion rocked the missile and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadag district.

Five people are reportedly left under the rubble .

"An explosion occurred at the MKE missile factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. The explosion killed five of our workers. A judicial and administrative investigation has been launched," the ministry said.