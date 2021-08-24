UrduPoint.com

Five People Killed In Fire On Oil Platform In Gulf Of Mexico, 2 Went Missing - Pemex

Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Five People Killed in Fire on Oil Platform in Gulf of Mexico, 2 Went Missing - Pemex

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Five people were killed, two were missing and six were injured in a fire on Pemex's offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico, the company's CEO, Octavio Romero Oropeza, said on Monday.

"Five deaths have been confirmed. Six people have been injured and two are reported missing," Romero Oropeza said at a press conference at the company's headquarters in Mexico City.

One of the victims was an employee of the state-owned company, and four were employees of contractor Cotemar.

Six victims of the incident are in hospitals, one of them is in serious condition.

Those two missing are employees of the Bureau of Monitoring the Condition and Integrity, the search continues, the CEO said.

The Ku-Alfa offshore platform, on which the fire occurred, operates as part of large complex Ku-Maloob-Zaap. This is one of the largest Mexican fields, producing about 640,000 barrels of heavy oil per day. The field's reserves are estimated at 4.9 billion barrels.

