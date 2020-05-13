UrduPoint.com
Five People Killed In Gunman Attack In Afghanistan's Paktia Province - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:58 PM

Five People Killed in Gunman Attack in Afghanistan's Paktia Province - Police

An unidentified assailant opened fire in Gardez, the capital city of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, leaving five people killed, including civilians, Col. Lutfullah Kamran, chief of security at the Paktia police headquarters, told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) An unidentified assailant opened fire in Gardez, the capital city of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, leaving five people killed, including civilians, Col. Lutfullah Kamran, chief of security at the Paktia police headquarters, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to Kamran, the gunman opened fire at around 3:30 p.m. (11:00 GMT) in the Khattabi district of Gardez.

Five people were shot dead as a result of the attack, including one police officer, two soldiers and two civilians, he said.

No armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

