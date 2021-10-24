UrduPoint.com

Five People Killed In Head On Crash In Russia's Kalmykia - Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:00 AM

Five People Killed in Head On Crash in Russia's Kalmykia - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) At least five people were killed in a road accident in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia, while seven others were injured, emergency authorities said on Sunday.

At 02:40 local time on Sunday (23:40 GMT on Saturday), a truck and a passenger bus collided on a highway in Kalmykia.

The head-on collision led to the death of five people, according to preliminary information from the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

At least seven other people were injured in the accident.

There were a total of 28 passengers on the bus that was headed from Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Republic of Dagestan, to St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Russia Road Accident Makhachkala St. Petersburg Sunday From

Recent Stories

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District ..

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

6 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassador ..

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

6 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

6 hours ago
 Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

8 hours ago
 Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison t ..

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.