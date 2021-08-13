Five People Killed In Shooting In England's Plymouth, Shooter Killed As Well - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Five people were killed in a shooting in the English city of Plymouth, the shooter committed suicide, the Daily Mail reported.
The number of those injured is not reported. At least three air ambulance aircraft arrived at the scene of the incident.
Local MP Johnny Mercer said the shooting was not terrorism-related.