Five People Killed In Terrorist Attack In India's Kashmir Region - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:00 AM

Five People Killed in Terrorist Attack in India's Kashmir Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Five Indian soldiers were killed and three others were injured in a terrorist attack in the Kashmir region, local media have reported.

India Today reported late on Wednesday that the terrorists attacked the troops with automatic rifles and grenades.

A police inspector was injured in the attack, too.

One of the terrorists was subsequently killed by security forces while the other is believed to have escaped.

The outlet noted that pro-Pakistani terror group Al-Umar Mujahideen had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies reportedly say that the attack looks like it has been committed by Jaish-e-Mohammed, another pro-Pakistani terrorist organization.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring Jaish-e-Mohammed which stages its attacks on the Syrian territory.

One of the major terror acts, committed by the group in February, resulted in a sharp deterioration of relations between the two nations.

