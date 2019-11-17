Five People Killed, Including 3 Minors, in California in Domestic Dispute - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Five people, including three children, were killed as a result of a shooting in a San Diego home in the US state of California, US media reported, citing police.

According to the police, as cited by Fox news, the shooting is suspected to have been perpetrated by a 31-year-old man, who had a domestic dispute with his former spouse, following which he shot at his family.

As a result, the man's former spouse, a 9-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy and 3-year-old boy were killed. An 11-year old boy was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery from the injuries.