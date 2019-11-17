UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Killed, Including 3 Minors, In California In Domestic Dispute - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Five People Killed, Including 3 Minors, in California in Domestic Dispute - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Five people, including three children, were killed as a result of a shooting in a San Diego home in the US state of California, US media reported, citing police.

According to the police, as cited by Fox news, the shooting is suspected to have been perpetrated by a 31-year-old man, who had a domestic dispute with his former spouse, following which he shot at his family.

As a result, the man's former spouse, a 9-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy and 3-year-old boy were killed. An 11-year old boy was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery from the injuries.

Related Topics

Police Man San Diego Family Media From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

12 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

13 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

13 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.