Five People Killed, Over 12 Injured In Car Bomb Explosion In Syria's Afrin - Source
Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:34 PM
ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) At least five people were killed as a result of a car bomb explosion in the northern Syrian city of Afrin on Tuesday, while over 12 other people were injured, a local source told Sputnik.
"Five people were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in the center of the city of Afrin north of Aleppo," the source said.