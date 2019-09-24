At least five people were killed as a result of a car bomb explosion in the northern Syrian city of Afrin on Tuesday, while over 12 other people were injured, a local source told Sputnik

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) At least five people were killed as a result of a car bomb explosion in the northern Syrian city of Afrin on Tuesday, while over 12 other people were injured, a local source told Sputnik.

"Five people were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in the center of the city of Afrin north of Aleppo," the source said.