UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Killed, Over 12 Injured In Car Bomb Explosion In Syria's Afrin - Source

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

Five People Killed, Over 12 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria's Afrin - Source

At least five people were killed as a result of a car bomb explosion in the northern Syrian city of Afrin on Tuesday, while over 12 other people were injured, a local source told Sputnik

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) At least five people were killed as a result of a car bomb explosion in the northern Syrian city of Afrin on Tuesday, while over 12 other people were injured, a local source told Sputnik.

"Five people were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in the center of the city of Afrin north of Aleppo," the source said.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Car Aleppo

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

51 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.