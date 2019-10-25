Five People Killed, Over 20 Injured Due to Attack in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A suicide bomber on Friday perpetrated an attack on a convoy of the Afghan National Directorate of Security in eastern Nangarhar province, leaving five people killed and as many as 21 more wounded, the provincial governor's spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, told Sputnik.

The attack took place in Jalalabad, the capital city of Nangarhar province, at around 2.30 p. m. local time (10:00 GMT).

"A motorized convey of the second unit of the National Directorate of Security was attacked. Three soldiers of the unit and two civilians were killed in the attack, while six more soldiers of the unit and 15 civilians were wounded," Khogyani said.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for attack so far.