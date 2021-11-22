Five People Killed, Over 40 Injured in Deadly Car Accident in Waukesha - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Five people were killed and over 40 got injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin, the local police department said on Monday.

"At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured.

However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals. The Police Department has the person of interest in custody," the police wrote on its Facebook page.