Five People Killed, Over 40 Injured In Deadly Car Accident In Waukesha - Police
Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Five people were killed and over 40 got injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin, the local police department said on Monday.
"At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured.
However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals. The Police Department has the person of interest in custody," the police wrote on its Facebook page.