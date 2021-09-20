Five people were killed and six others injured in the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday

"Five people were killed and six more were injured," Petrenko said.

The attacker, who was earlier identified as a student, put up resistance during detention and was wounded, the committee added.