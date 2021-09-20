UrduPoint.com

Five People Killed, Six Injured In University Shooting In Russia's Perm - Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:59 PM

Five People Killed, Six Injured in University Shooting in Russia's Perm - Investigators

Five people were killed and six others injured in the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Five people were killed and six others injured in the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday.

"Five people were killed and six more were injured," Petrenko said.

The attacker, who was earlier identified as a student, put up resistance during detention and was wounded, the committee added.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Student Perm

Recent Stories

Fawad urges opposition to cooperate with Govt to h ..

Fawad urges opposition to cooperate with Govt to hold impartial elections

9 minutes ago
 Four injured in attack at Russian university: spok ..

Four injured in attack at Russian university: spokeswoman

2 minutes ago
 Yerevan Organizing Production of Russia's Sputnik ..

Yerevan Organizing Production of Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine - Official

2 minutes ago
 PM to virtually address UNGA's session on Friday

PM to virtually address UNGA's session on Friday

15 minutes ago
 Laos locks down capital as Covid cases hit record ..

Laos locks down capital as Covid cases hit record high

12 minutes ago
 UPDATE - South Korea to Put New Homegrown SLBM Int ..

UPDATE - South Korea to Put New Homegrown SLBM Into Service in 2nd Half of 2022 ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.