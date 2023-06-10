Five People Left Under Rubble After Explosion at Missile Factory in Ankara - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Five people were left under the rubble after an explosion at a missile factory in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, CNN Turk reported on Saturday.

The broadcaster added that search and rescue operation is underway in the area.

Earlier in the day, the explosion rocked the missile and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadag district. According to the A Haber broadcaster, the explosion resulted in several deaths.