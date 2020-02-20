UrduPoint.com
Five People Of Turkish Origin Among Those Killed In Hanau Shooting - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:16 PM

Five People of Turkish Origin Among Those Killed in Hanau Shooting - Reports

Five people of Turkish origin were among those killed in the shooting in the German town of Hanau, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Five people of Turkish origin were among those killed in the shooting in the German town of Hanau, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the German Bild newspaper reported that Kurdish people were among the victims of the terrorist attack.

Earlier on Thursday, German media reported that the suspected gunman could have right-wing extremist views, according to a confession letter found at his home during police searches.

Late on Wednesday, the gunman opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau, not far from the major German city of Frankfurt. According to the initial police report, the attacks left eight people dead and five others critically injured. A later statement indicated that the death toll had risen to 11.

