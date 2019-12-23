Five People Sentenced to Death Over Journalist Khashoggi Murder - Saudi Prosecution

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Saudi Public Prosecution sentenced five people to death on Monday over their involvement in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the prosecution's spokesman said.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing in October 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

"The Public Prosecution sentenced five people to death for Khashoggi's murdering," Shalan al-Shalan said.

Meanwhile, three more people were sentenced to 24 years in prison, according to the prosecution.

"The investigation into the murder of [Saudi] citizen Jamal Khashoggi has been completed. Five accused persons have been sentenced to capital punishment, and three others to 24 years in prison.

The prosecution has established that the murder was committed without any preliminary intention," the prosecution said in a statement, released by Saudi Sabq newspaper.

The consul of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul has been found innocent due to presenting proof that he was in another location when the murder was committed, according to this statement.

In the meantime, al-Shalan added that the prosecution had issued preliminary orders against the 11 people accused of being involved in the murder.

"The verdicts issued against those accused are not final, 11 people have been charged, and the criminal prosecution against them has been filed before the Criminal Court in Riyadh," the spokesman said.