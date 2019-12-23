UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Sentenced To Death Over Journalist Khashoggi Murder - Saudi Prosecution

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:37 PM

Five People Sentenced to Death Over Journalist Khashoggi Murder - Saudi Prosecution

The Saudi Public Prosecution sentenced five people to death on Monday over their involvement in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the prosecution's spokesman said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Saudi Public Prosecution sentenced five people to death on Monday over their involvement in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the prosecution's spokesman said.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing in October 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

"The Public Prosecution sentenced five people to death for Khashoggi's murdering," Shalan al-Shalan said.

Meanwhile, three more people were sentenced to 24 years in prison, according to the prosecution.

"The investigation into the murder of [Saudi] citizen Jamal Khashoggi has been completed. Five accused persons have been sentenced to capital punishment, and three others to 24 years in prison.

The prosecution has established that the murder was committed without any preliminary intention," the prosecution said in a statement, released by Saudi Sabq newspaper.

The consul of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul has been found innocent due to presenting proof that he was in another location when the murder was committed, according to this statement.

In the meantime, al-Shalan added that the prosecution had issued preliminary orders against the 11 people accused of being involved in the murder.

"The verdicts issued against those accused are not final, 11 people have been charged, and the criminal prosecution against them has been filed before the Criminal Court in Riyadh," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Murder Washington Riyadh Saudi Istanbul October Criminals 2018 Post Court Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

The Government of Japan and the Government of Paki ..

4 minutes ago

CTD arrests several suspected persons involved in ..

4 minutes ago

German Maritime Agency Authorizes Nord Stream 2 Pi ..

5 minutes ago

Eight drug peddlers nabbed in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Naseem becomes youngest pacer to claim 5 wickets i ..

5 minutes ago

Mass deworming of 7 mln children to help reduce ma ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.