UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Seriously Injured In Shooting In US State Of Texas - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Five People Seriously Injured in Shooting in US State of Texas - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Five people sustained serious wounds as a result of a shooting in the capital city of the US state of Texas, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said on Sunday.

"#ATCEMSMedics transported 5 patients from this incident to a local trauma facility.

All patients were adults, with serious, potentially life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene," the ambulance service tweeted.

According to the EMS, the shooting occurred in the 500 block of East 7th Street.

The local police reported that the area where the shooting took place had been cordoned off due to an investigation. No further details have been provided.

Related Topics

Police Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

51 minutes ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.