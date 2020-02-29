Five People Who Contacted Coronavirus-Infected Iranian Hospitalized in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Five people who contacted a coronavirus-infected citizen of Iran during his transit stay in Moscow have been hospitalized to the Russian capital's infectious diseases hospital, the virus was not found in them, the center for monitoring and control of the coronavirus situation reported.

On February 20, a Iranian citizen, who later was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China, made a transit flight from Tehran to Shanghai via Sheremetyevo Airport.

According to the monitoring center, during the transfer between the two flights, the passenger was in Terminal D.

"At present, people who had close contact with the infected have been identified and their whereabouts have been established. Three have already left the territory of the Russian Federation, five people have been hospitalized to infectious diseases hospital No. 1," the center said.

"The result of all tests was negative. There are no cases of coronavirus infection in Moscow," it said.