Five Persons Dead, 2 Children Missing In Flood In Pennsylvania - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Five Persons Dead, 2 Children Missing in Flood in Pennsylvania - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Five people have been confirmed dead while two children are missing in a flood in in the US state of Pennsylvania, local police said.

The flood started in the evening of Saturday, July 15, in Pennsylvania's township of Upper Makefield. It was caused by rain that hit the whole region.

"So in total, we had 7 people missing in the flood waters, with 5 being recovered. With these 5 deaths, this is a mass casualty incident the likes of which we have not seen before," the township's police said on its social media on Sunday evening.

The police have reported that search for two still missing persons, who are children aged nine months and two years, is still underway.

