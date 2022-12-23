Five Police Officers Injured in Clashes After Shooting in Paris - Reports

At least five police officers were injured in clashes with Kurds following a shooting in Paris that killed three Kurds, BFMTV reported, citing a law enforcement source

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) At least five police officers were injured in clashes with Kurds following a shooting in Paris that killed three Kurds, BFMTV reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Representatives of the Kurds reportedly began to throw incendiary mixtures at the law enforcement forces. At least one person has been detained, the report said.

Three people were killed and several others wounded during the shooting spree in a bustling shopping area in the 10th arrondissement. The shooter, whom French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin identified as a 69-year-old French national, was admitted to a hospital and is under investigation. Darmanin said he obviously acted alone. The suspect was known to police, the minister added, but he had never been under surveillance for ultra-right views or suspected radicalization.