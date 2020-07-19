BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) At least five police officers were injured in Frankfurt early on Sunday as violence erupted at an outdoor party, media reported.

According to local news portal Hessenschau, clashes began at about 3:00 a.m.

(01:00 GMT) in the city's center where police were deployed to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions at an open-air party that included, at that time, about 500 people.

About 40 people were detained in the clash that lasted several hours. Party-goers reportedly threw bottles and other projectiles at police.

Clashes between German police and unruly youths have been on the rise, with a similar clash in Stuttgart last month leaving 19 police officers injured.