UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Police Officers Injured In Clashes At Open-Air Party In Germany's Frankfurt - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

Five Police Officers Injured in Clashes at Open-Air Party in Germany's Frankfurt - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) At least five police officers were injured in Frankfurt early on Sunday as violence erupted at an outdoor party, media reported.

According to local news portal Hessenschau, clashes began at about 3:00 a.m.

(01:00 GMT) in the city's center where police were deployed to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions at an open-air party that included, at that time, about 500 people.

About 40 people were detained in the clash that lasted several hours. Party-goers reportedly threw bottles and other projectiles at police.

Clashes between German police and unruly youths have been on the rise, with a similar clash in Stuttgart last month leaving 19 police officers injured.

Related Topics

Injured Police German Stuttgart Frankfurt Sunday Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

30 minutes ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

2 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

2 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.