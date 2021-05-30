UrduPoint.com
Five Police Officers Injured In Clashes With Young People In Germany's Stuttgart - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) A skirmish in the German city of Stuttgart between police and groups of young people who violated coronavirus restrictions has resulted in six detentions, while five law enforcement officers sustained injuries, the SWR broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when police officers stopped several groups of young people who were drinking alcoholic beverages in the city center and violating the pandemic-linked rules. According to the outlet, up to 600 people were present in the area.

Young people reportedly began to throw bottles at the police officers and that led to the clashes. All those detained were subsequently released, according to the police.

To date, the situation has returned to normal.

