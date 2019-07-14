UrduPoint.com
Five Policemen Killed, 2 Injured In Blast In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Five Policemen Killed, 2 Injured in Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) An explosion hit Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan on Sunday, killing five police officers and injuring two others, media reported, citing local authorities.

The incident took place in Gozargah-e-Noor district, with the blast hitting a police car patrolling the area, according to the TOLOnews broadcaster.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

