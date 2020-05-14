UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Policemen Killed, 3 Injured In Clashes In Northern Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

Five Policemen Killed, 3 Injured in Clashes in Northern Afghanistan

An armed attack on two security checkpoints in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz has left five police officers killed and three others injured, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) An armed attack on two security checkpoints in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz has left five police officers killed and three others injured, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The attack took place in the early hours of Thursday in the Dawood area of the Khanabad district close to Khanabad Bazaar.

In a separate incident, heavy fights took place in the Mirch Tapa area of the Kunduz city, the capital of the province of the same name.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Same

Recent Stories

Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return ..

9 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Cases in China, S. Korea Serve as Res ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritua ..

31 minutes ago

European Region Accounts for 43% of Global COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Senate passes resolution to acknowledge Chinese su ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.