Five Policemen Killed, 3 Injured in Clashes in Northern Afghanistan

An armed attack on two security checkpoints in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz has left five police officers killed and three others injured, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) An armed attack on two security checkpoints in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz has left five police officers killed and three others injured, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The attack took place in the early hours of Thursday in the Dawood area of the Khanabad district close to Khanabad Bazaar.

In a separate incident, heavy fights took place in the Mirch Tapa area of the Kunduz city, the capital of the province of the same name.