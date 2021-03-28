UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Policemen Killed In Afghan Province Nangarhar - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Five Policemen Killed in Afghan Province Nangarhar - Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Five policemen were killed and three injured in an attack in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, local sources told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the sources, the attack was carried out by the Taliban movement, which also had some casualties in the clash, but their extent is unknown.

Earlier this month, the Taliban slammed Kabul's claims of increased violence on part of the movement. The spokesman for the movement said there had not been any major operations, only some defensive campaigns.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have been trying to hammer out a durable peace agreement. The reduction in the intensity of hostilities has been an important part of reconciliation projects.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

3 hours ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

4 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.