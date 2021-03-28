Five Policemen Killed in Afghan Province Nangarhar - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Five policemen were killed and three injured in an attack in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, local sources told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the sources, the attack was carried out by the Taliban movement, which also had some casualties in the clash, but their extent is unknown.

Earlier this month, the Taliban slammed Kabul's claims of increased violence on part of the movement. The spokesman for the movement said there had not been any major operations, only some defensive campaigns.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have been trying to hammer out a durable peace agreement. The reduction in the intensity of hostilities has been an important part of reconciliation projects.