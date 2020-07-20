Five Polling Stations in Syria to Hold Repeat Parliamentary Elections - Judicial Committee

The Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections in Syria has decided to conduct repeat elections to the People's Council at five polling stations in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, due to inconsistencies in the electoral documentation, Nuri Fares, a member of the committee, has said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections in Syria has decided to conduct repeat elections to the People's Council at five polling stations in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, due to inconsistencies in the electoral documentation, Nuri Fares, a member of the committee, has said.

On Sunday, Syria held the third legislative election since the beginning of a conflict in the country in 2011 and during which the government has had the largest amount of territory under its control.

"The decision was made over the lack of compliance between ballots in the boxes and voting documentation on the polling stations," Fares said, as quoted by the official SANA news agency.

The election results will be announced after all bulletins are delivered to the electoral commission and counted, the committee member added.

A total of 7,331 voting stations operated during the election campaign in Syria on Sunday, with over 1,600 candidates competing for 250 seats in the unicameral legislature.

The campaign was held exclusively across the country's territory with the division into vote districts. The authorities set up extra ballot boxes at the places of temporary residence for Syrians who have fled Raqqa and Idlib.

Syrians residing abroad cannot participate in the vote under the country's legislation.