UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Polling Stations In Syria To Hold Repeat Parliamentary Elections - Judicial Committee

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:46 PM

Five Polling Stations in Syria to Hold Repeat Parliamentary Elections - Judicial Committee

The Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections in Syria has decided to conduct repeat elections to the People's Council at five polling stations in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, due to inconsistencies in the electoral documentation, Nuri Fares, a member of the committee, has said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections in Syria has decided to conduct repeat elections to the People's Council at five polling stations in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, due to inconsistencies in the electoral documentation, Nuri Fares, a member of the committee, has said.

On Sunday, Syria held the third legislative election since the beginning of a conflict in the country in 2011 and during which the government has had the largest amount of territory under its control.

"The decision was made over the lack of compliance between ballots in the boxes and voting documentation on the polling stations," Fares said, as quoted by the official SANA news agency.

The election results will be announced after all bulletins are delivered to the electoral commission and counted, the committee member added.

A total of 7,331 voting stations operated during the election campaign in Syria on Sunday, with over 1,600 candidates competing for 250 seats in the unicameral legislature.

The campaign was held exclusively across the country's territory with the division into vote districts. The authorities set up extra ballot boxes at the places of temporary residence for Syrians who have fled Raqqa and Idlib.

Syrians residing abroad cannot participate in the vote under the country's legislation.

Related Topics

Election Syria Vote Idlib Aleppo Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers $25 mn in support for exp ..

20 minutes ago

Successful launch of &#039;Hope Probe&#039; the ou ..

20 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; launch a historical achieve ..

20 minutes ago

Cleanliness campaign under way in Faisalabad city

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 20 July 2020

4 minutes ago

Russia's Combat Readiness Snap Check Not Targeting ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.