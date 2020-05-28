UrduPoint.com
Five Prisoners Commit Suicide In Six Days In UK Prisons Amid COVID-19 Lockdown - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:34 PM

Five Prisoners Commit Suicide In Six Days in UK Prisons Amid COVID-19 Lockdown - Reports

Campaign groups have raised alarm after five suicides were confirmed in prisons in England and Wales over a six-day period, amid a strict lockdown that has seen family visits canceled as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Guardian newspaper reports on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Campaign groups have raised alarm after five suicides were confirmed in prisons in England and Wales over a six-day period, amid a strict lockdown that has seen family visits canceled as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Guardian newspaper reports on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, 16 prisoners have taken their own lives since the UK government introduced social distancing measures on March 23, itself not a record, but concern has been raised after a rapid uptick in suicides in recent days.

"These deaths point to the frustration and despair of those faced with inhumane living conditions and highly restrictive regimes," Deborah Coles, director of the Inquest charity, said as quoted by the newspaper.

Coles also called on the government to rapidly reduce the UK's penal population to prevent further deaths as a result of the measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

All visits and educational activities in UK prisons were canceled from March 24 as part of emergency regulations introduced by the Ministry of Justice to prevent a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus disease. There are also strict limits on the time prisoners can spend outside of their cells.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Justice this past week, more than 440 inmates and 870 members of prison staff have tested positive for the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak.

