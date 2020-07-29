UrduPoint.com
Five Protesters Attacked At Rally Against Police Brutality In Israel's Tel Aviv - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:11 PM

Unknown people have attacked at least five participants of a protest against police brutality in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Unknown people have attacked at least five participants of a protest against police brutality in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In the late hours of Tuesday, the demonstrators marched down a path from the house of Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana to the main highway of Ayalon, also known as Highway 20, Haaretz reported, adding that the unknown group of people "started beating" the rally's participants.

The attackers, who wore black clothes, sprayed the protesters with tear gas, as well as threw stones and glass bottles at them.

An investigation into the case is underway, and four suspects have been already detained, police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik.

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in turn, has strongly condemned the attack, saying that "the perpetrators must be caught and punished," the newspaper reported.

At the end of last week, over 50 people were arrested in the city of Jerusalem during protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which have been ongoing for several weeks, with the demonstrators demanding Netanyahu's resignation over corruption charges and the coronavirus response.

The rally escalated into clashes with the police. The law enforcement officers used water cannons to disperse a part of the demonstrators who tried to head to the city center.

