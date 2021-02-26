Five protesters were shot dead by Iraqi security forces in the southeastern city of Nasiriyah as demonstrators continued to demand the governor's resignation

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Five protesters were shot dead by Iraqi security forces in the southeastern city of Nasiriyah as demonstrators continued to demand the governor's resignation.

"Five people died from gunshot wounds during protests in Nasiriyah, while another 50 were wounded," a source in Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik.

He said a ring of security forces around the demonstration prevented the majority of the wounded from being hospitalized.

Clashes in the city, southeast of Baghdad, went into a fifth day on Friday. Protesters have defied the lockdown to put pressure on the authorities over unemployment, corruption and lack of public services.