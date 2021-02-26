UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Protesters Killed In Clashes In Iraq's Nasiriyah - Source

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:10 PM

Five Protesters Killed in Clashes in Iraq's Nasiriyah - Source

Five protesters were shot dead by Iraqi security forces in the southeastern city of Nasiriyah as demonstrators continued to demand the governor's resignation

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Five protesters were shot dead by Iraqi security forces in the southeastern city of Nasiriyah as demonstrators continued to demand the governor's resignation.

"Five people died from gunshot wounds during protests in Nasiriyah, while another 50 were wounded," a source in Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik.

He said a ring of security forces around the demonstration prevented the majority of the wounded from being hospitalized.

Clashes in the city, southeast of Baghdad, went into a fifth day on Friday. Protesters have defied the lockdown to put pressure on the authorities over unemployment, corruption and lack of public services.

Related Topics

Dead Corruption Governor Iraq Died Baghdad From

Recent Stories

OneWeb Satellites Arrive at Vostochny Cosmodrome, ..

54 seconds ago

Drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

57 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 26 Feb 2021

1 minute ago

Canadian Health Official Says Review of Johnson & ..

6 minutes ago

International Community Must Not Recognize Myanmar ..

6 minutes ago

PFA team disposes of 10,000 litres impure milk

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.