Five protesters killed in Iraq capital: rights commission

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Five protesters were killed Monday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad , a rights commission said, bringing the total death toll nationwide since anti-government rallies erupted this month to nearly 240.

Ali Bayati of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission told AFP it was unclear how they had died, but many in Baghdad in recent days have sustained severe trauma wounds from tear gas canisters fired by security forces.