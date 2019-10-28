UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Protesters Killed In Iraq Capital: Rights Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Five protesters killed in Iraq capital: rights commission

Five protesters were killed Monday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a rights commission said, bringing the total death toll nationwide since anti-government rallies erupted this month to nearly 240

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Five protesters were killed Monday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a rights commission said, bringing the total death toll nationwide since anti-government rallies erupted this month to nearly 240.

Ali Bayati of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission told AFP it was unclear how they had died, but many in Baghdad in recent days have sustained severe trauma wounds from tear gas canisters fired by security forces.

Related Topics

Died Baghdad Gas From

Recent Stories

Ammad, Muhammad Saad, Naveed and Zain score centur ..

4 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal misses century as Central Punjab reac ..

7 minutes ago

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

31 minutes ago

Pedersen Hopes to See Progress in Syrian Constitut ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Delegates Arrive in Geneva for Constitution ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee First Political De ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.