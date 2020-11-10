Ethiopia's military announced last week it had "entered into a war" with the northern region of Tigray, leading to fears of a protracted conflict in Africa's second most populous nation

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's military announced last week it had "entered into a war" with the northern region of Tigray, leading to fears of a protracted conflict in Africa's second most populous nation.

Here is what you need to know about the unfolding situation: Why does Tigray matter? Tigray is the northernmost region of Ethiopia, bordered to the west by Sudan and Eritrea to the north, and home mostly to the Tigrayan people, who make up six percent of the national population of over 110 million people.

It is one of 10 semi-autonomous Federal states organised along ethnic lines.

However it has long been a centre of power and influence, controlling government for three decades.

In 1975 the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) launched a prolonged war against the Derg military government in Addis Ababa, which they eventually toppled in 1991.

The TPLF then dominated the alliance that ruled Ethiopia unchallenged before anti-government protests swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power in 2018 and forced his predecessor Hailemariam Desalegn to step down.

Tigray's battle-hardened and powerful military also took the lead in Ethiopia's war against neighbouring Eritrea over disputed border territory which raged from 1998 to 2000.

This war was only declared officially over in 2018 in a peacemaking effort by Abiy that won him the Nobel Peace prize the following year.