UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Reasons The COP25 Climate Talks Failed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:54 PM

Five reasons the COP25 climate talks failed

The climate summit in Madrid earlier this month did not collapse -- but by almost any measure it certainly failed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The climate summit in Madrid earlier this month did not collapse -- but by almost any measure it certainly failed.

Four years after the fragile UN process yielded the world's first universal climate treaty with all nations pitching in, COP25 was billed as a mopping-up session to finish guidelines for carbon markets, thus completing the Paris Agreement rulebook.

Governments faced with a crescendo of deadly weather, dire alarms from science and weekly strikes by millions of young people were also expected to signal an enhanced willingness to tackle the climate crisis threatening to unravel civilisation as we know it.

The result? A deadlock and a dodge.

The 12-day talks extended two days into overtime but still punted the carbon market conundrum to next year's COP26 in Glasgow.

A non-binding pledge, meanwhile, to revisit deeply inadequate national plans for slashing greenhouse gas emissions was apparently too big an ask.

The European Union was the only major emitter to step up with an ambitious mid-century target ("net zero"), and even then it was over the objection of Poland and without a crucial midway marker.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres labelled COP25 "disappointing". Others were more blunt.

"The can-do spirit that birthed the Paris Agreement feels like a distant memory," said Helen Mountford of Washington-based think tank World Resources Institute (WRI).

"The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit has responded with a whisper," noted Chema Vera, executive director of Oxfam International.

So what went wrong?At least five factors contributed to the Madrid meltdown.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations European Union Vera Young Paris Madrid Glasgow Poland Tank Gas Market All From Agreement Dodge Million

Recent Stories

Qasim Suri inaugurates NADRA Center of Satellite T ..

2 minutes ago

Additional Commissioner Hyderabad for ensuring rec ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly visits Roza e Rasool (SA ..

2 minutes ago

Conviction of Pervez Musharraf challenged in apex ..

2 minutes ago

EP's Vice President to arrive Pakistan today

8 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority triggers operation a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.