Five Regions in Western France Declare 'Orange' Weather Alert as Storm Alex Looms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The national Meteo France meteorological agency on Thursday placed five western departments on the so-called orange weather warning, bracing for Storm Alex, which is expected to make landfall in the northwest of the country.

The orange weather alert is also referred to as "be prepared." It is issued when the weather conditions have the capacity to significantly affect the concerned areas so that residents would be ready to undertake necessary safety measures.

According to the agency, the weather disturbance was initially detected early on Thursday circulating over the Brittany region. It is expected to intensify and turn into a later in the day and to last until Friday morning.

The service added to the orange alert list the departments of Loire-Atlantique, Finistere, Morbihan, Cotes-d'Armor and Ille-et-Vilaine.

The agency has forecast wind gusts of 100-120 kilometers per hour (62-74 miles per hour) in the interior, and 120-140 kilometers per hour on the coast.

In addition, the agency has placed the Atlantic Coast departments on yellow alert due to expected strong waves, which, however, are "not an aggravating phenomenon".

The yellow weather alert's equivalent is "be aware" and is aimed to notify the population of affected areas of weather conditions that do not pose immediate risks, in order to take preventive action.