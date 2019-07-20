UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Remaining Orcas In Russia's 'Whale Jail' To Be Released By September - Minister

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Five Remaining Orcas in Russia's 'Whale Jail' to Be Released by September - Minister

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The five remaining orcas from the notorious "whale jail" in Russia's Far East will be released into the wild by the end of summer, Russian Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Saturday.

"I would very much want them to be released already yesterday. But unfortunately, it is a very complicated process. A road map has been coordinated at the government level. We have to complete this work without haste, and complete it within summertime. We have everything for it, we are on time," Kobylkin told journalists.

He has stressed that the Primary focus is to keep all orcas alive before they return into natural habitat.

In October 2018, the so-called whale jail in Russia's Srednyaya Bay made headlines after Greenpeace claimed that a batch of endangered whale species, held there in captivity, were being prepared to be smuggled to China.

A probe was opened into illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orcas and belugas trapped in a sea enclosure in deplorable conditions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered relevant agencies to lead the case. A local court ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. The companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million).

Since June, several batches of the trapped orcas and belugas have already been released. They were equipped with trackers that would enable scientists to trace their movement and collect data on their behavior.

Related Topics

Russia China Jail Road Vladimir Putin Lead June October 2018 All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

2 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

3 hours ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

4 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

5 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

5 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.