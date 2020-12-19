UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Rockets Fired At US Air Base In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:37 PM

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

A major US air base north of Kabul was targeted in a rocket attack on Saturday but there were no casualties or damage to the airfield, NATO and Afghan officials said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A major US air base north of Kabul was targeted in a rocket attack on Saturday but there were no casualties or damage to the airfield, NATO and Afghan officials said.

Five rockets were fired at Bagram Airfield in Parwan province at 6:00 am, said Waheeda Shahkar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor.

She said 12 rockets were mounted on a vehicle and five of them were fired at the base, while police defused the other seven.

A NATO official also confirmed the rocket attack.

"Rockets were fired towards Bagram Airfield this morning. Initial reporting is there were no casualties and the airfield was not damaged," the official said.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban denied any involvement.

Saturday's rocket attack targeting the airfield came a day after 15 children were killed when an explosives-laden motorbike blew up near a religious gathering in the eastern province of Ghazni.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack NATO Afghanistan Kabul Police Governor Vehicle Ghazni

Recent Stories

Ehsaas Sarprast programme for deserving widows wom ..

2 minutes ago

UN confirms its vehicle hit as UNMOGIP observers m ..

2 minutes ago

Outstanding engineers to apply for "PEC Excellence ..

9 minutes ago

Fire erupts in house

9 minutes ago

LRH female staff holds walk

9 minutes ago

EPD issues notices to 1133 shopkeepers over use of ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.