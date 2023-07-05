Open Menu

Five Rockets Fired From Gaza Towards Israel, Targets Intercepted - Israel Defense Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Five Rockets Fired From Gaza Towards Israel, Targets Intercepted - Israel Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, air defenses intercepted the targets, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli territory.

The Israeli army's air defense network successfully intercepted all rocket launches," the IDF said.

It said sirens were heard earlier in an Israeli area near the Gaza Strip, including in the city of Sderot.

Related Topics

Army Israel Gaza All From

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

5 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

5 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

5 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

5 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

6 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

6 hours ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

6 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

6 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

6 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

6 hours ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

6 hours ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

6 hours ago

More Stories From World