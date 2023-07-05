Five Rockets Fired From Gaza Towards Israel, Targets Intercepted - Israel Defense Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, air defenses intercepted the targets, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli territory.

The Israeli army's air defense network successfully intercepted all rocket launches," the IDF said.

It said sirens were heard earlier in an Israeli area near the Gaza Strip, including in the city of Sderot.