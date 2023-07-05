Five Rockets Fired From Gaza Towards Israel, Targets Intercepted - Israel Defense Forces

Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, air defenses intercepted the targets, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, air defenses intercepted the targets, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli territory. The Israeli army's air defense network successfully intercepted all rocket launches," the IDF said.

It said sirens were heard earlier in an Israeli area near the Gaza Strip, including in the city of Sderot.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday the IDF ended their counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank town of Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured, with 30 civilians in serious condition.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight from Sunday to Monday. IDF aircraft launched more than 10 strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons, and ammunition.