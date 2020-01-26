UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Rockets Hit Baghdad's 'Green Zone,' No Casualties Reported - Security Media Cell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Five Rockets Hit Baghdad's 'Green Zone,' No Casualties Reported - Security Media Cell

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Five Katyusha rockets reportedly landed in Baghdad's "green zone" where the US embassy and various Iraqi government buildings are located with no reports of casualties so far, Iraq's official security media reported Sunday.

"Five Katyusha rockets have landed in the green zone without resulting in casualties," the Security Media Cell wrote on its twitter account.

The reports come less than a week after three rockets similarly hit the heavily fortified area without resulting in any casualties or substantial damages.

Related Topics

Twitter Iraq Baghdad Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

51 minutes ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

2 hours ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

3 hours ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.