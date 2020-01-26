(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Five Katyusha rockets reportedly landed in Baghdad's "green zone" where the US embassy and various Iraqi government buildings are located with no reports of casualties so far, Iraq's official security media reported Sunday.

"Five Katyusha rockets have landed in the green zone without resulting in casualties," the Security Media Cell wrote on its twitter account.

The reports come less than a week after three rockets similarly hit the heavily fortified area without resulting in any casualties or substantial damages.