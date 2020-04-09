UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Rockets Hit NATO Air Base In Eastern Afghanistan - Resolute Support Mission

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:48 PM

Five Rockets Hit NATO Air Base in Eastern Afghanistan - Resolute Support Mission

The NATO Resolute Support Mission said on Thursday that five rockets were launched towards its Bagram military base in the eastern Afghan province of Parwan, adding that there were no casualties during the incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The NATO Resolute Support Mission said on Thursday that five rockets were launched towards its Bagram military base in the eastern Afghan province of Parwan, adding that there were no casualties during the incident.

"Five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield early this morning. There were no casualties or injuries. Our #ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] partners are investigating the incident," the mission tweeted.

The Islamic State (banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Afghanistan Russia Resolute

Recent Stories

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

5 minutes ago

PM arrives in Quetta, gets briefing on Coronavirus ..

8 minutes ago

Yemen War Ceasefire an Attempt by Saudi-led Coalit ..

2 minutes ago

81% of Saudis confident in Kingdom’s ability to ..

20 minutes ago

S. Koreans Back Use of Tracking Bracelets for COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 55 new coronavirus cases; total 910

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.