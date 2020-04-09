Five Rockets Hit NATO Air Base in Eastern Afghanistan - Resolute Support Mission

The NATO Resolute Support Mission said on Thursday that five rockets were launched towards its Bagram military base in the eastern Afghan province of Parwan, adding that there were no casualties during the incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The NATO Resolute Support Mission said on Thursday that five rockets were launched towards its Bagram military base in the eastern Afghan province of Parwan, adding that there were no casualties during the incident.

"Five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield early this morning. There were no casualties or injuries. Our #ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] partners are investigating the incident," the mission tweeted.

The Islamic State (banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.