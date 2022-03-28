Five Russian Diplomats in North Macedonia Declared Personae Non Gratae - Reports

North Macedonia has decided to declare five Russian diplomats personae non gratae, the Alsat broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) North Macedonia has decided to declare five Russian diplomats personae non gratae, the Alsat broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the North Macedonian foreign ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Bazdnikin to hand over a diplomatic note that lists five employees of the Russian embassy as personae non gratae, the news outlet said.

The Russian embassy later confirmed to Sputnik that the ambassador received the relevant note.