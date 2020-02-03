UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Russian Experts To Fly To China On Tuesday To Assist Coronavirus Fight - Official

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Five Russian Experts to Fly to China on Tuesday to Assist Coronavirus Fight - Official

Five representatives of Russia's Health Ministry and the country's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare will fly to China on Tuesday to assist the coronavirus fight, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Five representatives of Russia's Health Ministry and the country's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare will fly to China on Tuesday to assist the coronavirus fight, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"Yes, we will go.

We will make the final decision on the composition of our delegation today. The delegation will comprise five people. These will be representatives of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare and the Health Ministry, at the level of experts. We expect that they will fly to China next evening," Golikova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

36 minutes ago

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

36 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 32 ..

42 minutes ago

Auqaf dept to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day: Mini ..

47 seconds ago

Punjab Higher Education Commission to expand commu ..

48 seconds ago

Polish President Sure France's Role in EU to Signi ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.