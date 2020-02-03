Five Russian Experts to Fly to China on Tuesday to Assist Coronavirus Fight - Official

Five representatives of Russia's Health Ministry and the country's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare will fly to China on Tuesday to assist the coronavirus fight, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Five representatives of Russia's Health Ministry and the country's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare will fly to China on Tuesday to assist the coronavirus fight, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"Yes, we will go.

We will make the final decision on the composition of our delegation today. The delegation will comprise five people. These will be representatives of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare and the Health Ministry, at the level of experts. We expect that they will fly to China next evening," Golikova said at a briefing.