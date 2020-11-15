Five Russian Journalists Released After Being Detained During Belarusian Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Five Russian journalists were released after a short detention in Minsk, where they were covering anti-government protests, a RIA Novosti correspondent, who was among those released, reported.

The RIA Novosti correspondent said earlier on Sunday that she had been arrested while covering a protest in the Belarusian capital and taken to the main police office. The reporter, who was accredited by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to work in the country, sent a message to the RIA Novosti news agency saying she was being held in custody together with two reporters from other Russian news agencies.

"Five Russian journalists were released from police custody after the checking of documents," the correspondent said.